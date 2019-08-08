Decongesting Dadar must be consistent effort

opinion

Dadar is the heartbeat of Mumbai with a smorgasbord of the old and the new. It is steeped in tradition, but its old ways are in flux and a new contemporary lining is appearing around its edges

A comprehensive plan is being drawn up to decongest one of Mumbai's most important areas, the buzzing Dadar.

Dadar is the heartbeat of Mumbai with a smorgasbord of the old and the new. It is steeped in tradition, but its old ways are in flux and a new contemporary lining is appearing around its edges.

One thing though that remains constant and is the biggest lure of Dadar is its connectivity.

Decongesting of Dadar has started with two big public parking lots in the area but there should be more signage so that people are directed there.

The BMC claims they will have valet parking to enable people to park there and this should be well thought out and done for the long term.

Certain buses have started 'ring' routes to and from Dadar station to different areas. These are good options for people who wish to access the station.

Dadar's problem is old buildings that do not have enough parking for residents. The population has grown and cars have doubled and trebled.

This has meant vehicles are outstripping parking spaces in old buildings, so a parking lot near these, or designated parking spots may ease that situation. This though is easier said than done.

Residents should be pushed into opting for public transport. An urgent re-look at footpaths that need to be freed for pedestrians who would then be less likely to use private cars.

Free the footpaths overrun with hawkers. Give the latter a hawking zone. It would take care of a huge part of the problem.

The area is extremely challenging because of the sheer number of people and its central location. Our efforts to decongest it must be consistent. We have to innovate and be creative in finding solutions to a vexing problem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates