Deep dive with corals

Coral reefs around the world are disappearing at an unprecedented rate. Climate change, destructive fishing, illegal trade, recreational activities, plastic pollution — the threats are many, but eco-warriors battling these obstacles, very few.

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) will organise All About Coral, a panel discussion on the need to preserve the coral reef eco-system, followed by the screening of the critically acclaimed documentary, Coral Woman (2019), which chronicles the diving expeditions of Uma Mani, who became a certified scuba diver in her 50s. Drawn by the beauty of coral reefs in the Gulf of Mannar, and stumped by threats to their existence, she learnt to paint to bring attention to this crisis. Another film that will be discussed is Emmy Award-winning Chasing Coral (2017). It documents a team of divers, photographers and scientists who set out on an adventure to discover why coral reefs are vanishing.

The panel will feature filmmaker Priya Thuvassery, Impact producer Anupama Mandloi of Coral Woman, cast member of Chasing Coral, Dr James Porter, and Nayantara Jain, executive director of Reef Watch India.

On August 1

Log on to insider.in

Free

