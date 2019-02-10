Deepa Mehta to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from Canadian Academy

bollywood

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced that it will be honouring filmmaker Deepa Mehta with the Lifetime Achievement Award

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television has announced that it will be honouring filmmaker Deepa Mehta with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The Canadian Academy shared the news in a statement and said the Indo-Canadian film director will be presented the award during Canadian Screen Week, which stretches over six days and also includes the Canadian Screen Awards: Broadcast Gala.

"The Canadian Academy is proud to recognize the artistry of Ms. Mehta and the tremendous impact she has had on the fabric of Canada's entertainment industry," the academy said.

On Twitter, the director thanked the Canadian Academy for the honour. "Thank you so much @TheCdnAcademy. You made my day - hell, my year!" she wrote.

Thank you so much @TheCdnAcademy . You made my day - hell, my year ! https://t.co/PiJjjWDRLt — Deepa Mehta (@IamDeepaMehta) February 7, 2019



Mehta was born in India but she had moved to Canada in 1973 after her marriage to documentary filmmaker Paul Saltzman. Her film Water, the third part of her Elements trilogy, was Canada's official entry at the 79th Academy Awards.

The director has previously received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2012 and she was also named to the Order of Ontario and appointed to the Order of Canada in 2013. She was inducted into the Canadian Walk of Fame in 2016.

Mehta is currently working on Netflix series Leila.

