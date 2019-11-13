Deepak Chahar's sister Malti gets emotional on Instagram: Love you brother

India cricketer Deepak Chahar went on to create history in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Deepak Chahar took a brilliant hat-trick and also registered bowling figures of 6/7 at the end of the match. In doing so, Deepak Chahar became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket and also set the record for best bowling figures in T20I history.

Deepak Chahar's sister Malti went on to congratulate her brother in a very touching post on Instagram. Malti went on to post a video of Deepak Chahar celebrating during the third T20I against Bangladesh and captioned it: So so so so so proud of you. To the hat-trick and best figure 3.2-0-7-6 in international t20 OMG..I still have goosebumps @deepak_chahar9 love you brother more power to you #bleedblue #indiancricket #world #record. Check the entire post below.

Malti Chahar's heartfelt message on Instagram was well received by many Instagrammers with them congratulating Deepak Chahar and also praising Malti Chahar for her beautiful tribute.

Deepak Chahar, born August 7, 1992, hails from Uttar Pradesh and besides being a medium pacer, is also a lower-order batsman. Deepak Chahar also has a brother Rahul Chahar who has played a match in T20I cricket. Deepak has played for IPL clubs Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

So far, he played only one ODI taking 1 wicket and scoring 12 runs. While in the 7 T20Is he played, he took 14 wickets.

