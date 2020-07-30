Deepak Dobriyal says how he's often missing from his movie posters, shares examples

Deepak Dobriyal has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 14 years and acted in some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has always been appreciated for his performances and film choices.

But the actor has now taken to his Instagram account to share the posters of the films he was a part of and noticed how he never featured in any of them. It was almost a thread, and he had something to say about all of them. Here are some of them:

1. Omkara

Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Othello recently completed 14 years on July 28 and this is what he said about the drama- "Wasn't on the poster but was in the film. Does anyone remember?" Have a look right here:

2. Gulaal

Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal highlighted the theme of politics, power, and greed. Dobriyal was an integral part of this film and one of the only characters that survive until the end. About this one, he asked people if they remembered what he did in this! Take a look:

3. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

In both the Tanu Weds Manu films, Dobriyal played R. Madhavan's best friend, Pappi. This is in a way his claim to fame and one of his most remembered characters. Talking about this blockbuster comedy, the actor asked people to post some working stills if they tag him, here it is:

4. Hindi Medium

Deepak Dobriyal was an integral part of Hindi Medium, a film starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. The actor wrote how not many people would know he acted in this one too, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga. ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ A post shared by Deepak Dobriyal (@deepakdobriyal1) onJul 28, 2020 at 1:33pm PDT

5. Shaurya

A drama inspired by the Hollywood classic, A Few Good Men, Dobriyal reminded people he was a part of this film too and said how he has been living like this without complaining. Have a look:

He recently shared screen space with Irrfan Khan again in Angrezi Medium and was a part of that poster, here it is:

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Co-Star Deepak Dobriyal: Actor Used To Treat Me Like His Chhota Bhai

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news