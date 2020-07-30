Deepak Dobriyal says how he's often missing from his movie posters, shares examples
Taking to his Instagram account, Deepak Dobriyal shared the movie posters of some of his films and wrote how he has never featured in any of them.
Deepak Dobriyal has been a part of the Hindi film industry for more than 14 years and acted in some critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has always been appreciated for his performances and film choices.
But the actor has now taken to his Instagram account to share the posters of the films he was a part of and noticed how he never featured in any of them. It was almost a thread, and he had something to say about all of them. Here are some of them:
1. Omkara
Vishal Bhardwaj's adaptation of Othello recently completed 14 years on July 28 and this is what he said about the drama- "Wasn't on the poster but was in the film. Does anyone remember?" Have a look right here:
2. Gulaal
Anurag Kashyap's Gulaal highlighted the theme of politics, power, and greed. Dobriyal was an integral part of this film and one of the only characters that survive until the end. About this one, he asked people if they remembered what he did in this! Take a look:
3. Tanu Weds Manu Returns
In both the Tanu Weds Manu films, Dobriyal played R. Madhavan's best friend, Pappi. This is in a way his claim to fame and one of his most remembered characters. Talking about this blockbuster comedy, the actor asked people to post some working stills if they tag him, here it is:
Isme bhi tha.(film me)ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ Agli baar tag karen to working stills zarur post keejiyega.ðÂÂÂ
4. Hindi Medium
Deepak Dobriyal was an integral part of Hindi Medium, a film starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar. The actor wrote how not many people would know he acted in this one too, have a look right here:
isme bhi tha par kam logon ko pata hoga. ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£
5. Shaurya
A drama inspired by the Hollywood classic, A Few Good Men, Dobriyal reminded people he was a part of this film too and said how he has been living like this without complaining. Have a look:
He recently shared screen space with Irrfan Khan again in Angrezi Medium and was a part of that poster, here it is:
Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @disneyplushotstarvip! Watch now: link in bio! @irrfan @kareenakapoorkhan @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 #DineshVijan @homster #DimpleKapadia @ranvirshorey @pankajtripathi @kikusharda @bhavesh_mandalia @vinaychhawal @creativegaurav @maddockfilms @officialjiostudios @officialjiocinema
