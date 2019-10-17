Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Will end political terror unleashed by Ranes, says Deepak Kesarkar

The Sawantwadi assembly constituency is another one of those where the Shiv Sena and the BJP are fighting each other, with state minister Deepak Kesarkar taking on BJP's Rajan Teli, a Narayan Rane aide.

On the campaign trail, Kesarkar speaks about increasing the per-capita income of every household in the region and putting an end to the "political terror" unleashed by former chief minister Narayan Rane and his sons Nilesh and Nitesh. Teli, for his part, claims Kesarkar has failed the region despite being Sindhudurg district's guardian minister. These potshots aside, the candidates focus on real issues that matter to the region. In his interactions with voters, Kesarkar often laments that the next generation is not interested in farming. He promises to help bring down costs and introduce advanced farming technology.



Rajan Teli

"Finding labour is difficult," Kesarkar told a gathering. "If one finds workers, the cost is too much. While expenses on farming are moving north, income is either stagnant or depleting. Technology will not only help reduce cost, but also increase output." He said while traditional farming methods will result in an average output of 33 quintals of rice per acre, technology will double it to 65 quintals. "Manpower will be reduced and income will double with the same available land," he said.

With jobs being scarce, youngsters seem to be receptive of Kesarkar's ideas. A young couple mid-day met, Rupali and Eknath Chavan, said youngsters will definitely consider farming as an option if technology can promise them better returns. "The youth are deserting farming because it doesn't even fetch them enough to survive," said Eknath. "Konkan has fertile land and the crops here – rice, coconut, cashew and mangoes – are in good demand. If youngsters are convinced that technology can increase income they will certainly return to the profession."



Rajan Teli with Devendra Fadnavis and Vinod Tawde. File pic

Another youngster mid-day met in a Kesarkar rally in Nemale, said farming requires a lot of effort, even as the returns are negligible. "When earnings are often lesser than cost, why would anyone take up farming?" he said. "But, if technology is going to change the scenario, many like me will opt for farming instead of migrating for jobs elsewhere."

The one person who is not impressed with Kesarkar's promises is Teli. Both the candidate and his mentor Rane have been hitting the campaign trail, accusing the minister of state for finance of not developing the region when he had the mandate. Narayan Rane told mid-day: "The guardian minister has no vision. He lacks qualities that one needs to develop the region. You can compare what I did for the region when I was in power and what the current regime has done."

Teli goes a step further: "Kesarkar is making tall and false claims. But voters know the truth. I am sure people are looking for a change and will endorse the BJP's agenda of development." Then, the personal barbs resume. Kesarkar hit back saying his development vision for the region will end "the political terror" of one family. "I got over Rs 2,000 crore for the region," he said. "Those who enjoyed crucial portfolios like chief minister, industries ministers, revenue minister merely managed to get around Rs 700 crore in the entire time. The Rane family feared that if the region is developed, then their control on the district will loosen."

