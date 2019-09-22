MENU

Deepak Punia settles for silver after withdrawing from World Wrestling Championship final

Published: Sep 22, 2019, 13:05 IST | ANI

Deepak was scheduled to face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the finals in the 86-Kg category

Deepak Punia settles for silver after withdrawing from World Wrestling Championship final
Deepak Punia. Pic/ PTI

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): Indian wrestler Deepak Punia has withdrawn from the final of the World Wrestling Championship with an ankle injury. "I am a bit disappointed that I can't fight for gold but I am happy with my overall performance here. I will work hard and the aim is to win a medal in the Olympics," Deepak said on Sunday.

Deepak was scheduled to face Iran's Hassan Yazdani in the finals in the 86-Kg category. Now, he has to settle with a silver medal. The pugilist on Saturday reached the finals of the World Wrestling Championship after defeating Swiss grappler Stefan Reichmuth by 8-2.

Earlier, Deepak secured an Olympic berth after he entered the semi-finals of the tournament. He had defeated Colombia's Carlos Izquierdo 7-6 to enter the semi-finals. India now has four Olympic quotas from the championship including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Ravi Kumar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

