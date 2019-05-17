Deepak Shetty's super show at Wankhede Stadium

cricket

Right-arm pacer Deepak Shetty's 3-18 helps SuperSonics beat Triumph Knights to register second consecutive win

SuperSonics's Deepak Shetty celebrates the wicket of Triumph Knights's skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Sobo SuperSonics's super show with both bat and ball earned them their second successive win in the T20 Mumbai League yesterday. Conversely, defending champions Suryakumar Yadav's Triumph Knights Mumbai North East witnessed their second straight failure with this four-wicket defeat at the Wankhede.

Disciplined bowling show

The SuperSonics bowlers vindicated skipper Jay Bista's decision to bowl first by dishing out some disciplined line and length stuff to restrict the Knights to 143-8. Tall right-arm pacer Deepak Shetty (3-18) and left-arm spinner Vaibhav Mali (2-28) kept Suryakumar's team under check. Except for middle-order batsman Karan More (35-ball 55), none of the other Knights's batters got going. Suryakumar, known for his hard-hitting ability, was the team's second-highest scorer with 20 off 26.



SuperSonics's Hersh Tank en route his 47 yesterday

The SuperSonics's chase was not too tough thanks to the fine start provided by their openers. Hersh Tank (47 off 39) and Bista (24 off 15 balls) provided the solid foundation for the chase after which Abeed Usmani (16 not out off 15) and Rohan Raje (14 off 7 balls) saw the SuperSonics through with a ball to spare. Pacers Royston Dias took 3-26 for the Knights.

Jaiswal 'tricks Tigers

Meanwhile, a fine hat-trick by Eagle Thane Strikers's off-spinner Ankush Jaiswal was the highlight of the team's six-wicket win over Aakash Tigers Mumbai West South. Jaiswal's 3-19 helped the Strikers restrict the Tigers to 136 for eight in their allotted 20 overs.

Jaiswal, the son of MIG Cricket Club groundsman Ramkishan, first clean bowled Arjun Tendulkar (23 off 18) on the fifth delivery of his team's 11th over. He then trapped right-hander Siddharth Akre leg-before off the next delivery and returned to dismiss Tigers's skipper Dhawal Kulkarni leg-before off the first ball of his next over to complete the hat-trick. In reply, Aditya Tare (57) and Sarfaraz Khan (57 not out) did the bulk of the scoring as the Strikers achieved their target with five balls to spare.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates