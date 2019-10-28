Deepak wins silver, Sriram Balaji claims bronze

Wuhan (China): Indian pugilist Deepak won a silver while tennis player N Sriram Balaji claimed a bronze medal in their respective events at the ongoing seventh Military World Games here on Saturday. Deepak had to settle for the silver in the men's light fly weight (46-49kg) category after losing 0-5 to gold medallist Zhussupov Temirtas of Kazakhstan in the final.

Balaji then added to India's tally by outclassing Uzbekistan's Fomin Sergey 6-2 6-3 in the men's singles bronze medal contest that lasted one hour 19 minutes. However, there was no luck for middle distance runner Jinson Johnson as he finished fifth in the men's 1500m final with a timing of 3:49.34s.

The gold, silver and bronze in this event went to Poland's Rozmys Michal (3:46.33s), Morocco's Ouladha Hicham (3:46.44s) and Lewandowski Marcin of Poland (3:46.61s) respectively. India also missed a medal in the men's 4x400m final after the quartet of Kunhu Muhammed Puthanpurakk, Santosh Kumar Tamilarasan, Jabir Madari Palliyalil and Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth with a timing of 3:06.81s.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates