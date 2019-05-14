Deepika Padukone adds another feather in her cap

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has become an investor in an international yoghurt company. The actress known to endorse various brands is definitely setting the trends high with this announcement and her fans are even more excited

Deepika Padukone. Pic/instagram.com/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone, known for her brave choice of films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and now, Chhapaak, is not only known for commercially successful films, but the gorgeous actress is also creating waves for being a businesswoman with investments. Deepika Padukone has added another feather to her hat by becoming an investor in an international yoghurt company. The actress known to endorse various brands is definitely setting the trends high with this announcement and her fans are even more excited that the star is trending on social media.

Deepika Padukone, who defines stardom with her roles, is a face that has an audience connect, and has led to many brands approaching the actress to be a part of their campaigns. Similarly, Deepika Padukone who has a huge mass appeal and holds representation as a global personality will be endorsing the yoghurt brand.

The actress who is highly dedicated towards her work has over the years become a leading name in the industry. Owing to her immense popularity, the brand has brought Deepika Padukone on board as the face as well as an investor.

The leading lady is also known as the only woman to enter the Top 5 in the Forbes list of richest Indians, after her Padmaavat release in theatres broke records all across. After acing the edgy Barbie look at the MET Gala 2019, where the actress walked elegantly exuding great style, her fans went crazy over her sartorial choice.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone sure knows how to give us a dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood's leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world.

With this announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is one name that is not just setting the trends as an actress, but also a businesswoman that fans are highly appreciating.

