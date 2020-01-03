Deepika Padukone all set to release the title track of Chhapaak today and we can't wait!

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

One of the most awaited movies, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak gives us a glimpse into the inspiring storyline with a teaser of its title track which will be out today, on January 3. Chhapaak is the new age inspiration story that galvanizes the youth to come together stand against the wrong, learning from the life story of Malti, the character inspired by Laxmi Agarwal, played by Padukone.

The song is beautifully sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar. The song embodies the youth, the people, which isn't getting the diligence to stand against the grievances and tells us the brave tales of the survivors who are leading their lives unfettered.

Padukone took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote- In a moment. In a splash. A life changes forever.. Chhapaak Title track out today! Take a look:

Chhapaak is not just a film, it's a demonstration of hope, high spirit and the urge to change the society. Director Meghna Gulzar has touched upon the sensitive issues elegantly, that one will surely think about standing against. The movie has already touched millions of heart and the fans just cannot wait to see this avatar of Padukone. Malti will be one of the most challenging roles Deepika will play and by the looks of the trailer, the actress has truly essayed it with promise and determination.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates