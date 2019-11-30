MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Deepika Padukone asks Kartik Aaryan to teach her 'Dheeme Dheeme' step; here's what the actor replied

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 08:58 IST | ANI | New Delhi

Moreover, to participate in the trend, Deepika Padukone has asked Kartik Aaryan himself to guide her on the hook step, which is not a cakewalk

Deepika Padukone shared this photo on Instagram
Deepika Padukone shared this photo on Instagram

With fans posting their versions of 'Dheeme Dheeme' from Kartik Aaryan's upcoming outing 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh', the #DheemeDheemeChallenge has sure created a buzz on the internet and now actor Deepika Padukone too wants to be a part of it!

Moreover, to participate in the trend, Deepika has asked Kartik himself to guide her on the hook step, which is not a cakewalk. The 'Padmaavat' actor on Friday took to the Instagram story and tagged Kartik writing, "Will you please teach me the Dheeme Dheeme step!?"

"I want to take part in the #dheemedheemechallenge !!!" she added.

In a while, the actor replied saying, "Ji Jarur. Aap jaldi pick kar lengi. Bataiye kab?" and accompanied the with the sticker of a couple dancing.

The challenge started earlier this month after the song was dropped. With peppy beats, the track seemed promising to make it to the party playlists.

Kartik in his upcoming feature will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday with the former playing his wife while the latter being the other woman! 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' is the remake of the 1978 feature of the same name and is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Krishan Kumar. It is slated to hit big screens on December 6.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

deepika padukonekartik aaryanbollywood newsEntertainment News

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan all set to step into Akshay Kumar's shoes

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK