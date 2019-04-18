Deepika Padukone beats the heat, Desi style!

bollywood

Beating the heat, Deepika Padukone is taking extensive care to shield herself from the rising heat, along with the help of her team

While the temperatures of Delhi are shooting with every passing day, Deepika Padukone continues to shoot for her upcoming film Chhapaak in the capital. Beating the heat, Deepika Padukone is taking extensive care to shield herself from the rising heat, along with the help of her team. Interestingly.

Deepika Padukone has been sipping on "Sattu" at regular intervals. A month-long quota has been organised for our B-Town beauty, who knows how important it is to stay hydrated. The Sattu Sharbat is popular across the country and has its own variations in states like Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Deepika is currently leaving no stone unturned in getting into the skin of her character as the actress has now embarked an emotional journey with Chhapaak as she slips into the shoes of an acid victim survivor. The upcoming film of the actress demands her to feel and live the life of an acid attack survivor touching upon all the adversities the victim feels as Malti.

The actress goes through the process of getting into the look and out of it every day and exhibits immense patience to sit through the makeup sitting on a daily basis. Vouching for the human spirit, Deepika Padukone embarks on the journey of Malti in Chhapaak. The actress not only stars in the film but also marks her first venture as a producer.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini in Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone personifies another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman

Deepika Padukone has wrapped up the first schedule for her first production venture which will have her essaying the role of an acid attack victim. The actress believes the story needs to be told and has bankrolled her maiden production to put forth a strong, brave, courageous and independent female character.

