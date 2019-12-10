Deepika Padukone breaks down at trailer launch of Chhapaak

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Deepika Padukone got emotional during the trailer release event of her upcoming flick Chhapaak as she burst out in tears while talking about the film. While talking about the "most special film of her career", the actor said, "The reason why we did this movie is to make the people see the special factor in it that we saw while making it."

The trailer left B-town celebs stunned as it shows the struggles of a real life-acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

Director Karan Johar gave a huge thumbs-up to the trailer and tweeted, "Heartbreaking!! Shook me up...Stories like these must be told."

Sister of Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, also took to the micro-blogging site to praise Deepika. "Meghna and Deepika will earn a lot of tears from this film, what my family and I went through along with the prejudice we faced was worse than death... story of an acid attack survivor need to reach this nation, praying that it works," she wrote.

The movie is based on the real-life acid attack survivor of Laxmi who was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005 at the age of 15.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Laxmi is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

'Chhapaak' is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios and marks her production debut.

This marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Vikrant Massey who plays a key role in the film. The movie is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

