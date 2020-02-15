Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'Cleopatra'; his witty response wins the Internet

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other has evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media. The lovebirds have jetted off to an exotic location to spend some quality time with each other. Although the couple has refused to reveal the location of their holiday, that does not stop them from giving us a sneak peek of their vacation.

Recently, Deepika shared a cute picture of Ranveer enjoying a relaxing session at a spa. The actor has put on a mask and is seen lost in thoughts. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, "In other news, Cleopatra is very busy as you can see."

However, it was Ranveer's witty comment that grabbed our attention. The actor wrote, "Meri nikhri twacha ka raaz toh ... tum ho! (You are the secret of my glowing skin)."

Earlier, the Piku actress had shared a picture from her vacay. In the picture, we could see Deepika and Ranveer’s slippers, one black in colour and the other one is white, lying on the sand! Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I will always lean on you to show me the way".

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on Indian Cricket Team's victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team.

'83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will release on April 10.

