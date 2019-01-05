Deepika Padukone celebrates her first birthday after marriage!

bollywood

Just a day before Deepika Padukone's birthday the actress has left the fans excited and intrigued as something interesting is coming up on her birthday

Deepika Padukone

Actress Deepika Padukone will be celebrating her first birthday after her marriage. Its a really special day for Deepika as she is on vacation with her husband Ranveer Singh and both of them will be celebrating her birthday together. Just a day before her birthday the actress has left the fans excited and intrigued as something interesting is coming up on her birthday.

Deepika took to her Instagram and shared a handwritten note saying, " Something super exciting is coming up soon. Can't wait to share it with you all! - Love Deepika".

Giving the countdown, hinting at something big coming up today afternoon is only increasing our excitement and wanting to know about it. Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is the only actress to have a 300 crore club film in her kitty and back to back seven 100 crores film in her kitty.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and is known for her other works apart from her performance in the film. The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. Deepika is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter.

Bangalore girl, Deepika Padukone has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression. In the current scenario, Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 18 highly coveted brands in her portfolio. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has not only set a precedent with her work in the Entertainment industry but has also become the face of the industry globally.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film titled, ‘Chhapaak’. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor. The film also marks Deepika's debut as a producer.

