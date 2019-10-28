Deepika Padukone clocks in 40 million followers on Instagram, thanks fans with a heartfelt video

Deepika Padukone is one of the most influential and admired actors, not only in India but globally. And that also reflects in her social media following. The actress recently amassed a staggering 40 million followers on Instagram and she posted a heartfelt video thanking her fans for showering so much love. Take a look:

She started her career in 2007 and after multiple ups and downs, carved a niche for herself and experienced a reinvention post Cocktail in 2012. In the last seven years, almost all her films have been a commercial and critical success. Her upcoming films are Chhapaak, releasing on January 10, 2020, which will be followed by '83, with hubby Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan. This drama will come out on April 10, 2020.

With these two films, she has become one of the highest-paid actresses in the Hindi film industry. The reason why Chhapaak and '83 are special is that she also turns producer with these titles. Padukone will be co-producing the biopics and she's gung-ho about both the projects.

There's also a dark romantic thriller with Shakun Batra and Karan Johar, and other details about the film are awaited. Lastly, she has been roped in to play the iconic and historic role of Draupadi from The Mahabharata. This ambitious outing will be made in multiple parts and the first part will come out on Diwali 2021. It seems she's having her cake and eating it too!

