Deepika Padukone cycling in the chilly night of New York goes viral; watch video

In the video, Deepika Padukone is seen waving in the video, and living the nightlife to the fullest, just like any other New Yorker

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone, who is currently in New York for MET Gala 2019, which happened on May 6, is ruling the internet for every right reason. First, it was for her fairytale look for the red carpet, and then also her trippy video where she was seen almost falling while walking in that heavy ensemble, and later her glitz after-party attire also made the headlines.

After all the hullabaloo, once again, Deepika Padukone has taken the internet by storm, and this time it is not for her sultry looks and svelte figure, but for a video where the actress is seen unleashing her inner child.

One video from New York is taking the rounds on the internet, ask why? Deepika Padukone is seen cycling on the streets in the chilly nights of New York City. What makes it unusual? Her childlike enthusiasm and of course, her million dollar smile while riding the bicycle. The actress is seen waving in the video, and living the nightlife to the fullest, just like any other New Yorker.

Deepika's fan page has shared the video and wrote: "Night riders: Deepika Padukone enjoying a bicycle ride around Central Park with her trainer Nam in NYC. [sic]

Talking about the MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra's pictures from the Met Gala 2019 have gone viral on social media. Dippy graced the charity event for the third time, the out-of-the-fairytale look has grabbed a lot of attention from the whole wide world.

Padukone channelled her inner Barbie as she seemed to walk straight out of a fairy tale, this year on the red carpet of the global gala. The actress revealed the BTS video of what went behind in achieving her look for the pink carpet. Tons of other celebrities walked the pink carpet in wacky, unforgettable outfits, too. All in all, the 2019 Met Gala was quite a spectacle!

On the professional front, the actress is shooting for Chhapaak - a film based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, which also marks her first production venture with this. The film also stars Vikrant Massey, the pictures and videos of the duo shooting for the same in New Delhi schedule already made their way to social media.

