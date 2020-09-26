Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan depose before NCB in drugs case

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, who were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case, deposed before the agency on Saturday.

While Deepika is being questioned at the NCB guest house in Colaba, Shraddha and Sara are being probed at the NCB office in Ballard Pier. Deepika was alone and her actor-husband Ranveer Singh was not accompanying her.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Mumbai, earlier today.



She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/yWSihP5CG0 — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

#WATCH: Actor Shraddha Kapoor reaches Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in Mumbai.



She has been summoned by NCB to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajput's death case. pic.twitter.com/RT2uGlC9DW — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

The two venues are barely three kms apart in south Mumbai and the Mumbai Police have deployed adequate security as a precaution in view of the huge public attention the probe has generated.

After Rhea Chakraborty, these three actresses are the biggest ones to have come under the NCB radar, which is attempting to unravel the alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood since the past nearly two months.

On Friday, actor Rakul Preet Singh had recorded her statement. She was grilled by NCB for four hours and has allegedly confirmed the drug chats, but denied consuming any narcotic substance or having a direct link with any peddlers.

In her statement, the actress allegedly told the agency that she is part of an anti-drugs campaign and has never consumed drugs. According to sources, Rakul was questioned about the chats and also asked if she knew the drug peddler who was providing narcotics to Rhea Chakraborty.

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was also grilled by NCB for over seven hours. She was questioned specifically about the WhatsApp chats with Padukone. Prakash, as per a WhatsApp chat in 2017, allegedly provided 'hash' to the actress as per her demand. In the chats Prakash has also talked about Amit and Shal who seem to be involved in the drug cartel.

The agency believes that she is part of the drug cartel and purchases narcotics for celebrities and high-profile people whom she has been managing. Sources said that Prakash admitted to the drug chats but denied consuming them. The agency has called her again on Saturday to interrogate her along with Padukone.

An official said that the NCB is presently investigating two separate cases which revolve around the drugs cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik's WhatsApp chats.

In its FIR number 15, the NCB claimed, "Analysis of WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty with other entities reflects the angle of conspiracy and abetment in possession, sale, purchase, consumption, transportation and usage of substances covered under NDPS Act."

In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea and Showik.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14. Besides the NCB, the CBI and the ED are also probing Sushant's death case.

