Deepika Padukone: Everything boils down to the script itself

Deepika Padukone was addressing the media at the cover launch of the book titled "The Dot That Went for a Walk" on Wednesday

Actress Deepika Padukone, who was last seen onscreen in "Padmaavat", says that everything boils down to the script itself for a film to work at the box office. Deepika was addressing the media at the cover launch of the book titled "The Dot That Went for a Walk" on Wednesday.

"I think it's amazing and nice for us to say that women-centric or female-centric films are working at a moment like this when we are talking about female role models. Having said that, when it comes to creativity, we need to look beyond female or male," said the actress.

One witnessed that female-driven films like Hichki, Tumhari Sulu, Raazi, Piku and many others did exceptional business at the box office whereas films of big stars with big budgets bombed at the box office.

Deepika added that for her everything boils down to a film script. "It's about the film. It's a different thing that the films that the 'Khans' did, didn't work but there was film like 'AndhaDun' which was led by Ayushmann Khurrana that did wonder at the box office so I think everything boils down to the script itself. But yes, I see a trend where films that are being led by women are doing much better," she said.

She also feels that filmmakers now are more open to making female-driven films. "We are in place today where directors are changing roles and that's unheard of. If you have script that has male protagonist and suddenly directors are like, 'Let me just flip that. Let me just make that female protagonist and then go to so and so with the film' so, you hear of a film that was offered to a male actor two-three years ago and its coming back to you now with a female protagonist which is a huge achievement," she said.

For the actress, the Indian audience has evolved over the years. "As a creative person, I would not like to make this distinction of male-driven or female-driven film. I would just say that great content is what is really working right now. I think a lot of that has to do with the audience. They are ready for that. I don't think it matters anymore who is in the movie," said Deepika.

"Now you can't blindly say that so and so is in the film, then let's go and watch. I think year 2018 was clear indication of that. Right from the promo, poster all of that, I think that the audience has that pulse," she added.

Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's female-centric' film titled "Chhapak" which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It also stars Vikrant Massey and is co-produced by Deepika herself.

