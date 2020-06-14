Search

Deepika Padukone gears up for weekend with self-love

Updated: Jun 14, 2020, 07:15 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is utilising her time into self-care to gear up for the weekend

Image source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is utilising her time into self-care to gear up for the weekend. Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself. In the image, she is seen lying in bed dressed in white T-shirt and with a silver face mask on. "Gearing up for the weekend... #selfie #selflove #selfcare," Deepika captioned the image, which currently has 1.5 million likes.

 
 
 
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan-directed "83", which tells the story of India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, Hardy Sandhu and Saqib Saleem. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's next along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey.

