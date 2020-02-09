Deepika Padukone gives a sneak peek of beach vacation with Ranveer Singh

As the season of love is in the air, the most loved couple of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jetted off to an exotic location to spend some quality time with each other. Although the couple has refused to reveal the location of their holiday, that does not stop them from giving us a sneak peek of their vacation.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a glimpse from her vacay. In the picture, we can see Deepika and Ranveer’s slippers, one black in colour and the other one is white, lying on the sand! Sharing the picture, she wrote, "I will always lean on you to show me the way". Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 7, 2020 at 11:09pm PST

Earlier, the Piku actress shared a picture of their passports. The 'Chhapaak' actor shared moments on Instagram along with a caption that reads, "His & Hers... #vacation"

View this post on Instagram His & Hers...ðÂÂÂ #vacation A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 6, 2020 at 1:27pm PST

The frame showcases two passports that belong to them. Their destination is still unknown, but it is likely that the couple will soon update their fans about the same.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, 2018, while a Sindhi wedding was organised the next day, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the duo.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's directorial Chhapaak. This was a chilling story of the acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and her fight for justice. The film opened to a positive response, with Deepika being praised for her portrayal as an acid attack survivor.

She will be next seen with Ranveer in '83, which is based on Indian Cricket Team's victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev, who was the captain of the World Cup-winning team.

Apart from Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, '83 stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Jiiva as K. Srikkanth, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Dinker Sharma as Kirti Azad and Nishant Dahiya as Roger Binny, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Ammy Virk as Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Addinath M Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shashtri and R Badree as Sunil Valson along with Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh.

'83 will also be simultaneously released in Tamil and Telugu, along with Hindi. While Kamal Haasan will be presenting the Tamil version, Nagarjuna Akkineni will present the Telugu version. The sports biopic will release on April 10.

