Deepika Padukone has a unique birthday wish for sister Anisha Padukone

Okay, let's first start by showing you a video that will really make you miss your family. Deepika Padukone flew to Bengaluru to celebrate her younger sister Anisha Padukone's birthday, who turned 29 on February 2.

The cake that can be seen in the video looks delicious and we advise you not to watch it on an empty stomach. The video was shared by a fan of Deepika and both the sisters look really beautiful in the video.

Take a look right here:

And now, taking to his Instagram account, the actress shared a rather unique and hilarious wish for her little sister. The caption said- Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually... YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! (Sic).

Check the post out:

If Deepika is a champion in Badminton, Anisha happens to be an ace Golf player, and the two sisters have often been spotted together in the city and have even given an interview together to Neha Dhupia on BFF with Vogue. Anisha also posted a picture from the conference that was held on depression by the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an initiative started by Deepika. In case you missed it, here it is:

She also had a hilarious take on Deepika's wax statue that was unveiled in March last year. Have a look:

All in all, both the Padukone sisters are funny and beautiful. Let's hope we can see more such fun stuff from them on social media!

