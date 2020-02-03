Deepika Padukone has a unique birthday wish for sister Anisha Padukone
Anisha Padukone celebrated her birthday on February 2 with family, and now, sister and actor Deepika Padukone has a unique wish for her!
Okay, let's first start by showing you a video that will really make you miss your family. Deepika Padukone flew to Bengaluru to celebrate her younger sister Anisha Padukone's birthday, who turned 29 on February 2.
The cake that can be seen in the video looks delicious and we advise you not to watch it on an empty stomach. The video was shared by a fan of Deepika and both the sisters look really beautiful in the video.
Take a look right here:
And now, taking to his Instagram account, the actress shared a rather unique and hilarious wish for her little sister. The caption said- Happy Happy Birthday my partner in french fry! Actually... YOU are a french fry! Okay Bye!!! (Sic).
Check the post out:
If Deepika is a champion in Badminton, Anisha happens to be an ace Golf player, and the two sisters have often been spotted together in the city and have even given an interview together to Neha Dhupia on BFF with Vogue. Anisha also posted a picture from the conference that was held on depression by the Live Love Laugh Foundation, an initiative started by Deepika. In case you missed it, here it is:
“Be the change you wish to see in the world” - Mahatma Gandhi #TLLLF #LectureSeries2019 #mentalhealth
She also had a hilarious take on Deepika's wax statue that was unveiled in March last year. Have a look:
All in all, both the Padukone sisters are funny and beautiful. Let's hope we can see more such fun stuff from them on social media!
-
Deepika Padukone along with her family attended a lecture session for her foundation Live Love Laugh in New Delhi. Deepika looked elegant in a white ensemble as she arrived for the event. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal
-
Deepika Padukone sported a white shirt with dramatic sleeves and pointed collar. The relaxed bottom pants completed her look. Her hair left open in soft curls along with simple eye makeup and red lips perfectly complemented her extravagant all-white dress. To balance her overall look, Deepika paired her elegant outfit with just a pair of simple dangling earring.
-
Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health. "It's been four years to Live Love Laugh Foundation and today we launched our first lecture series and I think we have come a long way," said the 33-year-old actor.
-
Deepika Padukone on the biggest struggle with the issue said, "I think the conversation has really opened up and there is less stigma [about mental health] then there used to be four years ago, but certainly we have a long way to go in terms of awareness and that's why we really need to keep the conversation alive."
-
Deepika Padukone also thanked the media fraternity for their role in starting the "conversation about mental health."
In picture: Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone looked pretty in her black traditional attire as she attended the event.
-
Deepika Padukone talking about the media involvement said, "I think as far as the conversation about mental health is concerned, we have come a long way. And I think media has a huge role to play in that. Especially by opening up the conversation in various ways, whether through interviews, write-ups or articles."
-
Deepika Padukone talking about the lecture series said, "The lecture series is to invite people from different profession from various parts of the world. Most importantly the people who are passionate about mental health and have us to talk about their journey and experience."
In picture: Prakash Padukone wife Ujjala pose for the photographers at the event.
-
On the work front, Deepika Padukone will play the role of Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar directorial 'Chhapaak,' playing the role of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey.
In picture: Sharmila Tagore also attended the event in New Delhi.
Deepika Padukone with sister Anisha and parents Prakash-Ujjala Padukone and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore attended Deepika's lecture series for her foundation Live Love Laugh Foundation at event in New Delhi. We have pictures
