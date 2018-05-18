Deepika Padukone has certainly made her teacher proud of her

Actor and diction teacher Vibha Chibber says though Deepika Padukone has achieved a lot, she still has the zest to learn more



Deepika Padukone

Actor Vibha Chibber, who featured in Chak De! India (2007), Ghajini (2008), Jolly LLB (2013) and the recent release, Blackmail, is also a professional diction teacher. She has been training aspiring actors for over three decades.



Vibha Chibber

Her students, include Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty, Nargis Fakhri and Freida Pinto. She's now training Aadar Jain, who is Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin. Teaching gives her more joy than acting. She says though Deepika has achieved a lot, she still has the zest to learn more. Dippy has certainly made her teacher proud of her.

