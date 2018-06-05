Deepika Padukone hits the mark of 24 million followers on Instagram

Owing to Deepika Padukone's immense popularity across various platforms, the actress has now marked 24 M followers on Instagram

Known to be a global phenomenon, Deepika Padukone clocks 24 million followers on Instagram. To the fact that she is the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter, Deepika has continued to amass a huge fan following ever since her Bollywood debut. Owing to the actress' immense popularity across various platforms, Deepika Padukone has now marked 24 M followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone began the year with a bang with the magnum opus Padmaavat. The actress not only won the hearts of the audience but also garnered rave reviews for her apt portrayal of Rani Padmini. Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her last outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office.

With this Deepika Padukone was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film. The actress also made everyone proud by emerging as the only actress to feature in TIME's 100 influential lists this year. Recently, Deepika Padukone made heads turn with her stunning appearance at the MET Gala and Cannes 2018.

Deepika Padukone leads the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry followed with being the highest paid actress.

