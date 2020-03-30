Deepika Padukone: I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos

A little flashback before we come to Deepika Padukone and what she said. Farah Khan had posted a video where she wasn't really pleased with all the Bollywood celebrities sharing their workout videos on social media amid their lockdowns and quarantine. And a lot of people stood by her plea of not doing so.

However, it wasn't exactly a disagreement but a difference of opinion when the actress who started her career with Khan in 2007 was asked the same question. Yes, as you may have read in the opening line, we are talking about Deepika Padukone. In an interview with Rajeev Masand recently, when asked about this, she said, "I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up, but to be honest, putting up exercise videos, rather, exercising, not putting up videos, it's more about how you feel. It's not really about how you look."

However, it's not just about workout videos, for all those who follow her on Instagram, there's a lot more to her posts during this period of quarantine. There's a lot of fun to be had to watch her posts that are both witty and funny. After all, she's the wife of Ranveer Singh, the man with the energetic and enigmatic touch!

On the work front, the actress has a lot of films lined-up in the coming years. The first would be a romantic drama with Shakun Batra that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She has the remake of The Intern coming up with Rishi Kapoor, she has a very special role in Ranveer Singh's 83, and also has Draupadi coming up next Diwali that will be made in multiple parts.

