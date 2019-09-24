Deepika Padukone is all set to attend Paris Fashion Week for Dior, here are the details

After slaying at the recent award show with the best of her looks, Deepika Padukone is all set to attend the Paris Fashion Week for the brand Dior. The Paris Fashion Week is happening on the 24th of September which is an occasion for designers to yet again present their collection for spring/summer 2020 and the Chhapaak actress is already flew off to Paris.

Deepika Padukone is known for turning out every look of her into the runway style now the actress is all geared up to attend the Paris Fashion Week for the brand Dior. It's no surprise that her recent airport outing sent paps into a tizzy as she was seen wearing a chic jumpsuit in ash grey and complimented her look with funky eyewear.

After dating each other for several years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot in Italy's Lake Como on November 14, 2018. The wedding was followed by receptions in Bangalore (Deepika's hometown) and Mumbai. On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup.

While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding. The couple previously co-starred in megahits Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, and Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone, the actress has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates