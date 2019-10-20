Deepika Padukone is feeling curious where Ranveer Singh is going; here's why

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's love and admiration for each other has evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media. Last week, when Deepika had posted a glamorous snap while striking a fierce pose in red rose couture, her husband Ranveer was among the first to comment on it- This is the "Is this any time to come home?" glare (sic).

This time, Deepika Padukone has hilariously 'trolled' her actor husband Ranveer Singh on social media. This happened when Ranveer shared a picture showcasing his new look on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the Befikre actor is seen sporting a classy grey suit and a neon coloured over-coat. The actor perfected his look with stylish sunglasses and black formal shoes.

However, it was his wife's reaction to the picture that grabbed our attention. Deepika was quick to ask in the comment, "Going Where?" (sic).

It seems the fun banter between the husband and wife is never-ending. Last month, Deepika had shared a hilarious meme that had her poking fun at Ranveer. In the meme shared by the Piku actress, we can see a girl and a boy seated on the table. While the boy sips at his drink, declaring "I am done", the girl has trouble finishing her food. Then she throws the remaining food into the boy's mouth, which is wide open like a trashcan. "Open wide, trashcan!" she tells him. Tagging Ranveer on this meme, Deepika wrote, "That's us [sic]." Ranveer on his part commented on the post. "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC, [sic]" he wrote.

On the work front, Ranveer and Deepika are shooting for '83, which traces India's historic victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. While Ranveer portrays the team's captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his wife Romi. This is Ranveer and Deepika's first film together after their wedding.

On the other hand, Deepika has completed shooting for her upcoming film, Chhapaak. The actress plays the role of an acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and is slated for release on January 10, 2020.

