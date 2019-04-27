Deepika Padukone is now related to Amrita Rao!

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol

Since the past few days, several pictures of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at a wedding have been doing the rounds of the Internet. There are also snapshots of Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol at the functions.

It is now learnt that Dippy's cousin Mihir wed Amrita's cousin Nikita in a traditional Konkani wedding at a suburban hotel. So that makes Deepika a relative of Amrita! The two actors bonded in their native language.

Many pictures from the wedding had gone viral.

While the adorable photos of the couple dressed in their best went viral on social media, it was one particular photo which caught everyone's attention.

The viral photo shared by Deepika's fan account on Instagram shows Ranveer holding wife Deepika’s heels in his hands as she greets friends and other guests at the wedding. The adorable gesture melted the hearts of Deepveer's fan who took to social media to praise Ranveer

