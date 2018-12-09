Deepika Padukone kickstarts work post wedding

bollywood

Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika was recently spotted at a suburban studio last evening as she kickstarted her work post-wedding.

The actress was all smiles as she was seen donning a red dress coupled with a red sweater. The post-wedding glow is evident on the diva's face.

Deepika Padukone resumes work

Recently, Deepika Padukone also reclaimed her status as the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' of Asia. Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, 'Eastern Eye'.

After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has emerged as the only female actress in the top 5 on Forbes Celeb 100 which was unveiled recently.

Deepika Padukone graced the last cover of the year for GQ magazine and completely slayed on the cover making heads turn.

The actress has not only won hearts of the audience with her award-winning performance in Padmaavat but also emerged as the first actress to headline a 300 crore film.

One of the most followed women not only in India but also in Asia. Deepika Padukone commands the love from her fans across the globe.

Termed as the Queen of 100 crores club, Deepika Padukone holds the most number of 7 100 crores films, while her recent outing Padmavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone turns producer for Meghna Gulzar's next directorial. The actress will also play the lead in the film, which is the story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

