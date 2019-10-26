Deepika Padukone launches her new collection for Diwali

This Diwali is lit for Deepika Padukone as she is not only treating her fans with her various ventures but the actress is omnipresent everywhere.

Deepika Padukone is one of the popular actresses in the industry and an inspiration to many. PM Narendra Modi has hailed her as Bharat Ki Laxmi. After launching her closet for a cause on World Mental health day, the actress recently shared a new collection as 'Festive Edit' this Diwali.

2019 is a fruitful year for Deepika Padukone with unique films like Chhapaak, 83' and the recently announced Mahabharat, where she plays Draupadi. Speaking about playing this important character, Deepika told mid-day, "We all know the Mahabharat for its mythological tales and socio-cultural influence. We derive many of life's lessons from the epic. But the narrative we are most familiar with is that of the epic's leading men. This new perspective will be not only interesting but also significant."

This Diwali, let us throw light on & celebrate the contribution & accomplishments of the women of our country! #BharatKiLaxmi pic.twitter.com/ePujWeWXfe — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) October 22, 2019

Padukone acknowledges that mounting the film on the grand scale that it deserves, is both daunting as well as creatively fulfilling. "While I'm thrilled and honoured, I'm also nervous and can only hope that we are able to create something that we can all be proud of. I believe this is the role and opportunity of a lifetime."

Apart from films, the actress has made her mark on several platforms, Deepika Padukone becomes the first choice when it comes to being a mentor to her fans.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', a film based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also feature in Kabir Khan's '83' where Deepika will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev in the film. She also turned producer for both her upcoming projects and Chhapaak and '83.

