Deepika Padukone launches her website on her birthday

Deepika Padukone took to her social media handle announcing the launch of her website

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has launched her website on her birthday. Friday, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a handwritten note stating something exciting is coming up with a countdown leaving all the fans curious. Interestingly on Saturday, Deepika is also celebrating her first birthday after her marriage.

The actress took to her social media handle announcing the launch of her website and captioned it by writing, "Here's presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com(link in bio) Love, Deepika" The post also includes a QR code which directs to the website. The website gives a landscape about the Deepika's career and also showcasing her journey in Bollywood, her films, the face of brands she endorses, the magazine covers the actress has been featured on.

The website features all landmarks that Deepika has achieved so far in her career and also the awards she has received. It also features about 'Live Love Laugh' a foundation Deepika has been supporting which emphasizes on Mental Health Awareness. Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone is the only actress to have a 300 crore club film in her kitty and back to back seven 100 crores film in her kitty. Deepika Padukone is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and is known for her other works apart from her performance in the film.

The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. Deepika is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter. Bangalore girl, Deepika Padukone has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression. In the current scenario, Deepika commands the title of being of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

Encashing on her popularity and audience pull, the actress is also touted as a brand favourite with as many as 16 highly coveted brands in her portfolio. Over the years, Deepika Padukone has not only set a precedent with her work in the Entertainment industry, but has also become the face of the industry globally. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film titled, 'Chhapaak'. The film is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid attack survivor. The film also marks Deepika's debut as a produce.

