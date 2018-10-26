Photo: Deepika Padukone looks ethereal in her latest wedding collection

bollywood

Deepika Padukone has once again turned muse for the National Award-winning fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's new collection, The Sabyasachi Red

Deepika Padukone. Pic: Instagram/@sabyasachiofficial

Bride-to-be Deepika Padukone has once again turned muse for the National Award-winning fashion designer Sabyaschi Mukherjee's new collection "The Sabyasachi Red". The Padmaavat star looks stunning in a picture shared on the ace designer"s official Instagram account as she dons one of his creations.

Deepika's love for Sabyasachi creations is well known as the actor has often been spotted clad in the outfits from his collection, be it graceful saris or elaborate lehengas.

The photo has also made her fans ponder if DP will also choose to be a Sabyasachi bride on her D-Day. "Can't wait to see which Sabya outfit she wears for her wedding," one user wrote in the comments section.

"Excited to see her in Sabya's outfit at her marriage," said another. On Sunday, Deepika and Ranveer Singh announced they are tying the knot on November 14-15. As per the announcement, the grand wedding of the year will be held on November 14 and 15, and the four-day intimate affair will commence from November 13 at Lake Como, Italy. It is the same venue where Isha Ambani's engagement took place, and only a few Bollywood celebrities received the invitation.

It has also been heard that the power couple will have two wedding ceremonies, as per North Indian and South Indian customs respectively. A grand reception is on the cards after they return to Mumbai.

