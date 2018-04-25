Deepika Padukone looks stunning in a dreamy ivory saree at an international gala

Deepika Padukone made heads turn at an international gala in a dreamy white ivory saree. She accentuated her look with bold dark lip colour and dangler



Deepika Padukone at the red carpet of TIME 100 gala in New York. Pic: AFP

Deepika Padukone made heads turn as she made a stunning appearance on the international red carpet for TIME 100 gala. Dressed in a white dreamy embroidered saree drape, the actress was a visual delight. Recently, she was listed amongst TIME 100 Influential People of 2018, emerging to be the only Bollywood personality on the prestigious list.

Attending the event to felicitate her achievement, Deepika Padukone treated shutterbugs with humility and folded hands. The Padmaavat star was a vision in white as she happily posed at the gala. After having given Bollywood many of its firsts with the release of Padmaavat this year, Deepika has also earned her name in the 100 Most Influential People in the World.

The list, now in its fifteenth year, recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world's most influential individuals.

The dimpled-beauty brought in 2018 by clocking 300 crores at the box office with her magnum opus period film Padmaavat. With this Deepika was titled the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film.

The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million. One of the highest paid actresses in Bollywood, she is also the most followed Asian Woman on Twitter.

Bangalore girl, Deepika Padukone has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression. The actress currently has been working towards creating awareness and supporting mental illness with her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Over the years, Deepika Padukone has not only set a precedent with her work in the Entertainment industry but has also become the face of the industry globally.

