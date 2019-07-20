Deepika Padukone makes it to India's Most Admired list

bollywood

Apart from her, Prime Minister 'Narendra Modi' and the Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan were also there in the list and it's a moment of pride and celebration for Deepika to be in a list with them

Deepika Padukone. picture courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone

Deepika Padukone makes it to the list of India's Most Admired. The inspirational actress is giving definition to beauty and creating magic through her work and other qualities. The actress has done some commendable work in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Piku and others. Apart from various other films in India, her first Hollywood project was xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Deepika Padukone has her own clothing line and has started a foundation called 'Live Love Laugh' to create awareness about mental health in India.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, actress Deepika Padukone dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning!

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

Apart from that, the actress confirmed that she will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Bhatia in the upcoming Ranveer Singh starrer '83. The beautiful couple will be sharing the screen for the first time since their wedding.

