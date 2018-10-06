Deepika Padukone: Me Too movement is not a man versus woman debate, it's about right over wrong

bollywood

Deepika Padukone feels the Me Too movement is a matter of voices being raised in favour of right over wrong

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone said that the Me Too movement is about the victory of right over wrong and should not be reduced to men versus women debate. Deepika and actor Ranveer Singh, who made a joint appearance at a recent event on Friday, were asked to comment on the raging Me Too movement in Bollywood.

She said: "For me, the Me Too movement is not about gender. It's about the victory of right over wrong. So anyone who faces any sort of discrimination or any sort of abuse, I think we as a people must support that person. It's not about a woman or a man or female vs male, let's not get confused in that conversation."

While not directly addressing Tanushree Dutta's allegations against Nana Patekar, Ranveer said gender irrespective, any kind of harassment is unacceptable.

"Harassment per se, is wrong. Harassment of anyone. Women, men... Any person being harassed is wrong, whether it is in the workplace, public place, the street, at home... harassment is wrong. Right now there is something that has happened, and there are all kinds of speculations, but if it has happened, it takes a lot of courage to speak about it.

"You've been through some very disturbing experience. It takes courage to speak publicly about it. Therefore you must consider what the person is saying. But it's inconclusive yet, so we are confused about what actually happened. But if it has, it is absolutely wrong and I condemn it emphatically. It is beyond gender... Harassment of any kind. If you maliciously act against anyone, it is absolutely wrong," Ranveer said, eliciting loud applause from the audience.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma On Tanushree Dutta Row: Frightening To Know Details

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS