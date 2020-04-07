Deepika Padukone on quarantine: Sprained my back when I was cleaning!

Deepika Padukone's fans may be upset after reading this but the actress sprained her back a few days ago while she was cleaning her house. Revealing the same in an interview with Film Companion, she said, "I sprained my back two days ago when I was 'cleaning'. And then I was bored, so Ranveer (Singh) made sure before he went down to the gym, he said 'You're not moving from here you've sprained your back'."

She added, "And he made a surprise visit in 20 minutes and I was not in my bed I was up on a shelf, trying to clean something and he got really wild. 'Can you not do this phat phat all the time? Can you sit in one place you have injured your back'."

Also, Deepika is making sure she keeps her fans entertained by posting some lovely and adorable pictures on her Instagram. Her latest one was a very cute childhood picture that you all must see, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram Basic... @divya_narayan4 @aditya__narayan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onApr 6, 2020 at 4:46am PDT

On the work front, Deepika and Ranveer are coming together again for Kabir Khan's 83 that was slated to release on April 10 but has now been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates