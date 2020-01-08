Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: There's a very quiet and mature side to him
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have left no stone unturned to give couple goals with their super cute relationship.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are head over heels in love with each other. The couple fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2012, and tied the knot in November 2018. And since then, their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased. Apart from their adorable outings, the couples' PDA on their social media accounts. The duo never shies away from teasing each other on social media.
We got a glimpse of their love on Sunday when Ranveer decided to surprise her lady love by marking his presence at her birthday party in Lucknow. The Piku actress was overwhelmed by his sweet gesture. A smiling Deepika then proceeded to cut the cake in the presence of Ranveer, her Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar, co-star Vikrant Messey and acid attack victims.
In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Deepika spoke in length about their married life with Ranveer. She said, "It's just been a step up and, and the natural evolution to our relationship because we've been dating for so long and I think that there is a side of him that most people don't know and there is a side of me that most people don't know. So while most people think of him as goofy and high energy and funny and loud and all of those things, there is a very mature, poised, maybe not poised but there's definitely a very quiet and mature and intelligent side to him that a lot of people don't get to see very often."
