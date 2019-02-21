Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh's beauty secrets: He takes longer in the loo

bollywood

Deepika Padukone revealed hubby Ranveer Singh's beauty secrets at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2019 show in Bandra, Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving some major couple goals to all the couples out there. Their love and admiration for each other has evidently increased manifolds. On Wednesday, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked hand-in-hand as they arrived on the red carpet of a beauty award show in Bandra. The couple won the title of 'Beautiful Couple of The Year' Award, and many photos and videos from the event have surfaced on social media.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the awards gala. All Pictures: Shadab Khan

Deepika Padukone wore a beautiful black-coloured pleated gown with a deep neckline, while husband Ranveer Singh donned a floral pink and blue printed blazer and suit. They both complimented each other and while Deepika arrived on the stage, she revealed many beauty secrets of Ranveer Singh. The secrets were such that the entire crowd burst into laughter. "He takes longer in the shower, longer in the loo, longer to get ready, longer to get into bed..." said Deepika as the audience interrupted and got hooked to the 'bed' line. The Piku actress, later clarified, "I said longer to get into bed."

The actor-turned-producer Deepika Padukone also won the 'Woman of The Year' award.

The couple shared their picture together on their respective social media accounts and the fans couldn't stop drooling over it. Not just them, Bollywood celebrities Malaika Arora and Jacqueline Fernandez too dropped in their comments on this post. While Jacqueline wrote, "damn", Malaika wrote, "Uff".

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, and on the professional front, Ranveer Singh is enjoying the glory of Gully Boy's success and has started work on Kabir Khan's '83. Deepika is all set to don the hat of a producer with Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actress will essay the character of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

