Deepika Padukone on receiving Crystal Award: Most importantly there is hope

"Most importantly there is hope" shares Deepika Padukone as she receives the Crystal Award for her contributions to mental health awareness.

Deepika shared, "Live Love and Laugh exemplify my personal philosophy to life. The foundation aims to provide hope to every person experiencing stress, anxiety and depression."

Deepika further shared how mental health affected her personally and what she has learnt from it, "Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge, but in my love hate relationship with the illness has taught me much. To be patient for one, that you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope."

GRATITUDE! #crystalaward2020 #wef2020 @tlllfoundation A post shared by Malti (@deepikapadukone) onJan 20, 2020 at 1:57pm PST

Deepika ended her acceptance speech quoting the famous words of Martin Luther King and and said, "For in the words of Martin Luther king, everything that is done in this world is done with hope."

Deepika Padukone runs The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF) since June 2015. The foundation's programs and initiatives include nationwide public awareness and destigmatization campaigns, adolescent mental health programs, funding support for treatment in rural communities, training general physicians in common mental health disorders, research and an annual lecture series featuring the world's foremost thinkers and achievers.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020 nationwide.

