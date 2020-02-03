Deepika Padukone pens emotional post for badminton great father, Prakash Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Sunday, penned a heartfelt post for her father—badminton legend Prakash Padukone. Prakash, 64, the first Indian to win the All England Open badminton championships, celebrated 25 years of his academy recently.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onFeb 1, 2020 at 11:17am PST

The actress Instagrammed a series of pictures of her father from his playing days. "Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you," she captioned the pictures.

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on January 10, 2020, nationwide.

Deepika will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83. She plays the character of Kapil Dev's (played by Ranveer Singh) wife Romi Bhatia.

