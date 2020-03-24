Deepika Padukone praises dad for contribution

Deepika Padukone praised her father, ace badminton player Prakash Padukone, and thanked him for his inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work. She re-tweeted a post that detailed how 40 years ago, Prakash Padukone won the All England Championship in London's Wembley Arena.

"Pappa, Your contribution to Badminton and Indian Sport is immeasurable! Thank You for your inspiring display of dedication, discipline, determination and years of hard work! They don't make you like you anymore... We love you and are proud of you! Thank You for being you! (sic)," she wrote.

