Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor recreate on-screen magic for this reason

bollywood

Deepika Padukone recommends an anti-bacterial paint that will give utmost protection to the walls of his home, keeping bacteria at bay while simultaneously offering the finest looking walls

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

The two stars have come together to promote the new brand from Asian Paints - Royale Health Shield, an Anti-Bacterial Paint. Mumbai, March 6, 2019: Indian's most loved Bollywood stars, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are back together on screen for a new brand campaign.

Capturing the friendly banter and caring camaraderie between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the brand campaign is a first of its kind as the two celebrities promote the need for healthier and hygienic homes.

The new film depicts Ranbir Kapoor renovating his home and he is seen to be in a dilemma about the choice of colour for his walls. Known for her impeccable sense of style and design, he decides to call Deepika for advice. She advised him to choose any colour he wishes, provided he chooses a paint that will take care of his health.

Watch the new film to witness these two celebrities back on screen together.

Watch Video:

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen opposite his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Deepika Padukone will play the role of an acid survivor in the film Chhapaak.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates