Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh reception: Sara Ali Khan made heads turn

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in an embellished gold dress at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's reception

Sara Ali Khan.

The most talked about couple of the industry - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted their much awaited reception in Mumbai on Saturday night, which was attended by the who's who of the nation. However, Sara Ali Khan who is all set to mark her first steps into Bollywood with Kedarnath this week grabbed everyone's eyeballs with her Uber Chic style.

Sara Ali Khan who is known to make impressive style statements, yet again wooed the fashion police as she made a stunning appearance at the Deepika-Ranveer reception on Saturday evening.



Sara Ali Khan at Ranveer and Deepika's reception.

The young actress wore a high neck sheer sequinned dress by Abu Jani Khosla, paired with pointed toe heels and diamond studs. Sara styled her hair in loose curls and opted for a simple make up, yet made a ravishing appearance.

Inching closer to her debut, Sara Ali Khan has left the audience excited with not just one but two releases this month. The actress will be seen making her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath earlier this month. Later in the month, Sara will make an appearance in Rohit Shetty's Simmba along with Ranveer Singh.

