Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone reaches French Riviera in style!
Deepika Padukone touched down in Cannes on Thursday, she wore a basic casual white tee which perfectly matched with her denim jacket and red heels
After nailing the edgy barbie look at MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone is all set to turn the heads at 2019 Cannes Film Festival. The actress touched down in Cannes on Thursday, she wore a basic casual white tee which perfectly matched with her denim jacket and red heels.
View this post on Instagram
Yay ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ !! @deepikapadukone #deepikaatcannes #cannes . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #deepikapadukone#cannes2019#cannesfilmfestival#festivaldecannes#lorealatcannes#ranveersingh#deepveer#virushka#ileanadcruz#shahidkapoor#kareenakapoor#aishwaryarai#ranbirkapoor#salmankhan#shahrukhkhan#varundhawan#hrithikroshan#priyankachopra#kritisanon#urvashirautela#katrinakaif#dishapatani#shraddhakapoor#aliabhatt#akshaykumar#jacquelinefernandez#bollywood#bollywoodactress
Deepika Padukone spotted at Nice Airport earlier today. #Cannes2019 #deepikaatcannes pic.twitter.com/fEwmOViY5r— Deepika Addicts (@deepikaddicts) May 16, 2019
Earlier, Deepika had posted a picture of her boarding pass at the airport before taking off for the festival. The Padmaavat actor posted the picture with the caption, "& then this...had to be done! Here we Go...Ooops..."
View this post on Instagram
& then this...had to be done!Here we Go...ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ²...Ooops....ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ
View this post on Instagram
The Bajirao Mastani actress also posted snaps of her getting ready for the mega show on her Instagram handle.
Deepika Padukone has fueled intense curiosity about her dress after she teased her fans for a possible red outfit for the international film festival. She even went a step ahead, seeking advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet. She asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too.
Also Read: Cannes 2019: Fans are rooting big time for Deepika Padukone's appearance
Dippy has also been training hard to slay her look. The actress has been seen hitting the gym while in New York, training hard to maintain her perfect physique. Check out her intense workout:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone has always been fashion savvy. In the recently -concluded Met Gala 2019 she flaunted her ace fashion A-game. Talking about her look, Deepika had graced the event in a stunning pink gown by Zac Posen. Deepika opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of pink diamond earrings and a statement cuff. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.
Deepika will be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16 and 17, and we can't wait to see what the stunning actress will be wearing this time around.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Chhapaak, based on the life of an acid attack survivor. The film, helmed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
Also Read: When Beyonce replicated Deepika Padukone's Cannes 2018 look!
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Aishwarya Rai to play antagonist in Mani Ratnam's period drama
- Dadar's Chitra Cinema to shut down; SOTY 2 to be its last day last show
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan's red carpet debut looks ethereal
- Kangana Ranaut's incredible transformation from Kabaddi to Cannes
- Ekta Kapoor: Prohibiting content creates a bigger want
- Malaika Arora shares workout video; Amrita Arora calls her 'show off'
- Student Of The Year 2 day 5: The film fails to touch the 50 crore mark
- From cabaret to belly dance, Richa Chadha has come a long way
- Mira Rajput hires Taimur Ali Khan's nanny for son Zain Kapoor? Watch Video
- See Photos: Jr NTR's doppelganger storms the Internet
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Varun Dhawan step out in style