Deepika Padukone recalls her awkward lunch with Aamir Khan; shares rare throwback picture

We love Bollywood throwback photos. They're fun, nostalgic and they give us a priceless glimpse back in history. Deepika Padukone is someone who regularly gives us a glimpse of her life by sharing great throwback pictures. Her social media accounts is a treat for all the Bollywood buffs, especially people who are their fans and admirers.

Continuing the trend, Deepika shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 13 years old. The picture also features a young Aamir Khan who sat beside the actor. The photograph also features Deepika's family - her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala and sister Anisha. The Piku actress also revealed the backstory behind the picture, calling out Aamir for not offering curd rice to her even though she was hungry.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Major throwback to January 1, 2000. I was 13 and awkward. I still am. He (Aamir Khan) was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry, like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask (sic)".

Take a look at the picture:

Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actress posted a picture that featured the actor being hugged from the back by her sister Anisha Padukone. "I miss you peanut !!!Cannot wait to jump on you and squish you!!! @anishapadukone #siblings (sic)," the 'Padmaavat' actor wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the 34-year-old actress posted a picture from her pre-wedding functions in which she was seen sitting with her sister and her mother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 10, 2020 at 8:51pm PDT

