Deepika Padukone reclaims her throne as the Sexiest Asian Woman

bollywood

Deepika Padukone is the sexiest Asian woman. The newly-wed topped the 50 sexiest Asian women in the world list published by the UK- based publication

Deepika Padukone

Bollywood's leading lady Deepika Padukone reclaimed her status as the 'Sexiest Asian Woman' of Asia. Second time in three years Deepika bags the title published by UK based newspaper, 'Eastern Eye'. The actress who has had an eventful year recently got married to Ranveer Singh leaving the whole nation into a frenzy.

The multi-award winner actress started the year with a bang with the success of her magnum opus Padmavat. As Padmavat raked in over Rs 300 crores at the box office. After shining as one of the 100 most influential people, now the actress has been crowned as the only woman to enter the top 5list of Forbes Richest Indian

Deepika Padukone is the sexiest Asian woman. The newly-wed topped the 50 sexiest Asian women in the world list published by a UK- based publication. But for Dippy, the real beauty lies on the inside. "Honesty and authenticity, I find that extremely attractive. It's empowering and liberating," she says. Last year's topper, Priyanka Chopra, came in second. TV actor Nia Sharma retained her number three position for the third year in a row. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was placed fourth and telly star Shivangi Joshi occupied the fifth position.

After Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy's picturesque Lake Como on November 14 and 15 and other two receptions were held in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28. DeepVeer hosted a grand reception for the Bollywood film fraternity on Saturday (December 1) which was attended by a host of celebs.

Also read: Deepika Padukone sums up her relationship with husband Ranveer Singh in the cutest way possible

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates