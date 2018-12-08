Deepika Padukone rejects Draupadi's role in Aamir Khan's Mahabharat?

bollywood

Deepika Padukone was offered to play Draupadi's character in Aamir Khan's dream-project, Mahabharat

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, undoubtedly is in the happiest space, enjoying her newly married life. The actress married Ranveer Singh on November 14-15 in Italy's Lake Como.

With just one film, Padmaavat in 2018, Deepika Padukone has many achievements to her name. Deepika turned producer with Meghna Gulzar's film, which is a biopic on acid attack survivor. She has also been listed amongst the top five most-earning celebrities of the year. The actress has become very choosy in terms of scripts and wants to make wise moves.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika Padukone has turned down a film with Aamir Khan. Apparently, she was offered to play the character of Draupadi. The tabloid states that Deepika has turned down this offer.

On the other hand, she has been declared the sexiest Asian woman. The newly-wed topped the 50 sexiest Asian women in the world list published by a UK- based publication. But for Dippy, the real beauty lies on the inside. "Honesty and authenticity, I find that extremely attractive. It's empowering and liberating," she says. Last year's topper, Priyanka Chopra, came in second. TV actor Nia Sharma retained her number three position for the third year in a row. Pakistani actor Mahira Khan was placed fourth and telly star Shivangi Joshi occupied the fifth position.

