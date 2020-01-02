Deepika Padukone reveals the name of the celebrity husband Ranveer Singh is jealous of

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show awaits the audience as Deepika Padukone will grace the stage. The phrase 'life comes to a full circle' is true in a sense, because when Kapil kick-started this show last year his first guest was Ranveer Singh who had recently married Deepika back then. Now, Deepika will be seen on the show promoting her upcoming movie Chhapaak along with Meghna Gulzar. Deepika will be seen spilling the beans on a lot of unknown aspects of her relationship with Ranveer.



Meghna Gulzar and Deepika Padukone

In a candid conversation, Kapil recalled the day he attended Ranveer and Deepika's wedding reception. He complained to Deepika about Ranveer mocking him at the wedding. He says, "During the reception, when Deepika was busy attending to the guests, Ranveer walked towards me and did a victory gesture saying Dekh Deepika le gaya mai".

On this, the show's judge Archana Puran Singh comments, "Before Deepika's marriage whenever we used to go we used to spot this beautiful couple everywhere." To his, Kapil responds, "That means, it was only me who wasn't aware of Deepika and Ranveer's relationship". "Of course Ranveer kept it hidden from you because you were the toughest competition for him", remarked Archana. Deepika added, "This is true. If Ranveer is jealous of anyone it Is you (Kapil Sharma)."



Kapil Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, and Deepika Padukone

Conversations continued when Kapil tried to enquire about a rumour from Deepika that her and Ranveer's shoe sizes are exactly the same and they keep on exchanging each others' footwear. Confirming the same Deepika comments, "Yes this is true. Our shoe sizes are almost the same. We often wear each other's shoes"

Deepika confessed that she is a die-hard fan of golgappe and shared a few of her favourite golgappa place. She says, "My favourite golgappa corner is in Bandra and in Kolkata in front of Sabyasachi shop."

