Deepika Padukone sets wedding couture goals with her latest sari look

Deepika Padukone recently attended the launch of the book Sridevi: Girl Woman Superstar held in Delhi, and the actress looked spectacular in her Anamika Khanna sari. The ivory sari she chose for the event is wedding couture goals and will look lavish at any Indian wedding. The hair and makeup was perfect as well, making Deepika look elegant and graceful. We hear the man to thank for her timeless look is French hairstylist Florian Hurel.

"We wanted the look to be natural yet very sophisticated. I always keep in mind to keep the natural shade, skin colour intact and enhance one part of the face; either eyes or lips. Here, for Deepika, I decided to work more on her eyes by doing a bright shadow which is well defined by a brown smudge wing eyeliner," he says. Turns out, the look didn't take more than an hour.

Deepika Padukone launched Sridevi's book along with Boney Kapoor in Delhi. The Padmaavat actress was snapped consoling an emotional Boney Kapoor throughout the event.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in two big film projects - Chhapaak and '83. Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and the film also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role. '83, on the other hand, follows the story of team India and their maiden cricket World Cup win against West Indies in 1983.

